Insider Buying: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,903.10. This represents a 10.93 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lawrence Erik Kurzius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,404,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,153.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,232,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,213,000 after purchasing an additional 37,022,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 76.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,057,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $47,424,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,731,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,405,000 after buying an additional 2,296,691 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $20,396,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

