Insider Buying: Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) Insider Buys 1,895 Shares of Stock

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT – Get Free Report) insider Philip Wagstaff purchased 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$19.99 ($12.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,881.05 ($23,824.56).

Perpetual Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Perpetual Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Perpetual’s payout ratio is -28.03%.

About Perpetual

Perpetual Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

