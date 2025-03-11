Insider Buying: The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) insider Ankush Nandra purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £11,600 ($14,934.98).

Shares of BNKR opened at GBX 114.47 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 45.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The Bankers Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 105.35 ($1.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 126.60 ($1.63).

The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported GBX 2.63 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The Bankers Investment Trust had a net margin of 94.23% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.67. The Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Over the long term, the Company aims to achieve capital growth in excess of the FTSE World Index and dividend growth greater than inflation, as measured by the UK Consumer Price Index (‘CPI’), by investing in companies listed throughout the world.

