Insider Selling: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Senior Officer Sells C$27,702.29 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes sold 1,544 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total transaction of C$27,702.29.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
Shares of TSE:D.UN opened at C$17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.43. The stock has a market cap of C$283.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.21. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$15.20 and a 12 month high of C$23.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.50.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
