Insider Selling: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Senior Officer Sells C$27,702.29 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes sold 1,544 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total transaction of C$27,702.29.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

Shares of TSE:D.UN opened at C$17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.43. The stock has a market cap of C$283.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.21. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$15.20 and a 12 month high of C$23.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.50.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.