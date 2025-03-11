Insider Selling: Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) President Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $20,280.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,839,260 shares in the company, valued at $28,790,096.40. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $20,500.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $23,240.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $22,860.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $22,360.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $20,980.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $21,700.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $21,440.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $21,700.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Songjiang Ma sold 56 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $565.60.

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GYRE traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 154,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,193. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Gyre Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

