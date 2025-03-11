Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 39,587 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,587 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 540.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

