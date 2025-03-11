Inspire Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

