Inspire Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.
Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:CGMU opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $27.54.
Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend
About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF
The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
