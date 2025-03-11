Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1,218.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 56,330 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,070,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,250,000 after buying an additional 113,265 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the third quarter worth $703,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NWE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern Energy Group

In related news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $384,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,816 shares in the company, valued at $873,591.20. The trade was a 30.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $38,132.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,660.72. This represents a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NWE opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

