Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in AppFolio by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in AppFolio by 485.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2,640.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 17,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,070,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPF. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.29.

AppFolio Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of APPF stock opened at $215.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.58. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.01 and a 1 year high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $760,662.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,824 shares in the company, valued at $18,212,440.48. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander Wolf acquired 9,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.81 per share, with a total value of $2,078,931.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,977.06. This represents a -150.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.