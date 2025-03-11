Inspire Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,195.19, for a total value of $6,585,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at $113,954,508.09. This represents a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,669 shares of company stock valued at $18,821,383 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO opened at $1,699.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,105.65 and a one year high of $2,402.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,863.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,982.70.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

