Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS) is Inspire Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the quarter. Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 24.72% of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF worth $20,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its position in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 48,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLS opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $76.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.18.

About Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF

The Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (FDLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WI Fidelis Multi-Cap, Multi-Factor index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to 100 US-listed stocks of various sectors and market capitalizations. Selection is based on high quality, value, and momentum characteristics that include a Christian values component, as defined by the issuer.

