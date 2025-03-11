Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBP. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $203,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,093,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $15,287,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBP. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.40.

IBP opened at $179.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 2.05. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $281.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

