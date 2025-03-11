Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,921 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 31,097 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $45.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

