InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,796,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

NYSE:IHG opened at $118.47 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $91.57 and a 1 year high of $137.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average of $119.77.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

