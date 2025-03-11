Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,195,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,732 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,958,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,750,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,991,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,452 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,482,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,785.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,029,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 993,659 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

