Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 176,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 159,317 shares.The stock last traded at $18.88 and had previously closed at $18.93.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $802.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2,475.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

