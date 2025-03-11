Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,482,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 181,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $97.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.27. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.93 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Profile
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
