Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,654 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $26,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAB. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $28.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.16 million, a PE ratio of -206.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also

