Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March 11th (BKU, C, CNP, COF, FBK, FCNCA, GEHC, GMAB, HLI, HSBC)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 11th:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock.

Get BankUnited Inc alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $190.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $2,250.00 price target on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $179.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $180.00.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $92.00 target price on the stock.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ON (NYSE:ONON) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $12.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.