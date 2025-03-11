Investors Research Corp Decreases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 42,446 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $911,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $132.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $314.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.25. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $145.36.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

