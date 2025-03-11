Investors Research Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Investors Research Corp grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 108.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 100.4% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $109.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.41.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

