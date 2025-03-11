Investors Research Corp Has $401,000 Stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,938,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,827,000 after buying an additional 583,519 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,227,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 45.6% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 178,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 55,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49.

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on SK Telecom in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

