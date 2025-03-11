Investors Research Corp Purchases 1,406 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

