Investors Research Corp Reduces Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,389,000. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,331,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $133.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.43 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.11.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

