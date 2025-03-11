Investors Research Corp Sells 400 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 17.5% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 13.8% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $92.59 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.