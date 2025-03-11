Investors Research Corp Sells 4,800 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $21,514,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Barclays by 3,073.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 667,687 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Barclays during the third quarter worth $3,647,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Down 7.1 %

BCS opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.2737 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

