Investors Research Corp Trims Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK opened at $248.40 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.94. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.43.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

