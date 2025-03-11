Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Investors Title has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:ITIC traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.38. 13,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,116. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.53. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $146.41 and a 1 year high of $290.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

