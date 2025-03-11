Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Investors Title has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
Investors Title Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:ITIC traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.38. 13,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,116. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.53. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $146.41 and a 1 year high of $290.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
View Our Latest Research Report on ITIC
About Investors Title
Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Investors Title
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.