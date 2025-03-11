Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Position Boosted by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,739,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,062,000 after buying an additional 298,307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,813,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,373,000 after buying an additional 753,464 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,748,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,264,000 after acquiring an additional 997,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,952,000 after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.53.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.90%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

