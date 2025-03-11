iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 518,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,454% from the previous session’s volume of 33,393 shares.The stock last traded at $109.11 and had previously closed at $109.24.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average of $108.94.

Institutional Trading of iShares Agency Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

