iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) is Crcm LP’s Largest Position

Crcm LP reduced its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,012,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,830 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust makes up 65.0% of Crcm LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Crcm LP owned 0.47% of iShares Bitcoin Trust worth $159,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000.

Shares of IBIT opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.45. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

