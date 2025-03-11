iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $36,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,289,000. Morton Community Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 266,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,115,000. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 185,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $65.08.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

