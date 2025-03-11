iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,558 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.4% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,886 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,637,205,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,901 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,215,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.28.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

