iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after buying an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,803,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,286,000 after buying an additional 51,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,576,000 after buying an additional 307,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

