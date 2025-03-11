iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) is VERITY Wealth Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.0% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

BATS HEFA opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $30.88.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

