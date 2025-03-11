iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 169,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 177,185 shares.The stock last traded at $33.18 and had previously closed at $32.73.

The company has a market cap of $766.53 million, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

