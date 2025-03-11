iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,861,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,181,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 69,376 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.57.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

