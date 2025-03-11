iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.21% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $13,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $152.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

