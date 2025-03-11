iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,206,000 after buying an additional 674,168 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI stock opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.46. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

