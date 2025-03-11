Isthmus Partners LLC Grows Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,112,000 after buying an additional 127,426 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,827,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,587,000 after buying an additional 125,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 261,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX opened at $90.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $93.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.72%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

