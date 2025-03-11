Isthmus Partners LLC Has $226,000 Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 534.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at about $518,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 167.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 25.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at about $387,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.39.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Polaris’s payout ratio is 136.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Polaris

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.