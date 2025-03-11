J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 310 ($3.99) to GBX 305 ($3.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of SBRY stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 258 ($3.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,197,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,465,131. The company has a market cap of £5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 259.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 270.42. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 237.60 ($3.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 301.40 ($3.88).

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority.

