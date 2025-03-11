J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 310 ($3.99) to GBX 305 ($3.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury Trading Down 0.6 %
J Sainsbury Company Profile
J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.
Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than J Sainsbury
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.