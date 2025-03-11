John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1318 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Price Performance

JHS opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.