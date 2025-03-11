John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

HTD opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.