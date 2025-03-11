John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
HTD opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $23.88.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
