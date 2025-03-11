Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 22,667 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $124.32 and a 12-month high of $167.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.93 and a 200 day moving average of $156.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

