Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.51.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $186.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.52. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $178.72 and a one year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total transaction of $2,358,412.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,160,742.35. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

