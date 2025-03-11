Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $138.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.81. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.