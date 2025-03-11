Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,263 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,591,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,979,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,264,000 after buying an additional 741,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,289,000. PMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,276,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 925,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after buying an additional 200,879 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

