Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 181 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VO opened at $257.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.